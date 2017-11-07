2017 KNR Turkey Giveaway

Bring a coat or canned goods for kids and get a free turkey!

Kisling, Nestico & Redick are giving away 1,000 FREE TURKEYS on Friday, November 17th from 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.... first come, first serve! All donations are going to The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, The Salvation Army and Volunteers of America.

Where: 3412 West Market St, Akron, OH

Date: Friday, November 17, 2017, 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

KNR Facebook Event Page