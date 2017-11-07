Man killed after being hit by a car in Painesville

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene. (Source WOIO)

The Painesville Police Department said a man is dead after being hit by a car on Monday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to crash around East Erie Street.

Investigators said a man was struck in the road.

The man was transported to TriPoint Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 440-392-5840.

