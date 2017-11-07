Election Day 2017: Polls have closed and AP projects Issue 2 will be rejected

Scores of Ohioans traveled to the polls Tuesday to vote on two key ballot issues, and Clevelanders cast their ballots to choose the city's next mayor.

The polls closed as of 7:30 p.m., and Cleveland 19 will be providing real-time vote tallies as precincts report their results.

Cleveland Mayoral Race

Incumbent Frank Jackson

Candidate Zack Reed

Jackson is seeking a historic fourth straight term as Cleveland's leader, while Councilman Zack Reed is challenging Jackson for the seat.

Each candidate has differing views on what the mayor's priorities should be.

Jackson has said Cleveland's most important issues are always changing, but education is key.

"At any given moment in time, what seems to be the most insignificant thing becomes the most important," says Jackson. "But when I'm asked those kinds of questions and they say you have to give me an answer, I always say education is a key to our success."

Reed has disputed Jackson's positions and feels that public safety should be the priority.

"The first responsibility of governing, whether it's federal, state, or local, is to protect their people. Period," said Reed.

Ohio Ballot Issues

Issue 1

The Associated Press projects Issue 1 will pass.

Issue 1 hopes to give victims more information on their offender.

Issue 1 would amend the state constitution, allowing victims to speak before a judge and give input on plea deals.

It would also notify victims of every proceeding in their case.

Statements from Marsy's Law for Ohio Campaign:

"What an exciting victory tonight for crime victims from all across the Buckeye State. Marsy and I were born in Ohio, and to be able to bring enforceable constitutional rights for crime victims to a place so close to my heart is truly special. Tonight's vote was the result of nearly a year of hard work by the Marsy's Law team, and a clear demonstration of the continuing strength of our movement. Ohioans from all walks of life came out to support crime victims, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

- Dr. Henry T. Nicholas III, a native Ohioan and founder of Marsy's Law for All.

"This is a great victory for all Ohioans. Marsy's Law will ensure that victims are treated with fairness, dignity, and respect throughout the criminal justice system."

- Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

"What a great night this is for crime victims and their families in Ohio. As a longtime advocate for crime victims, I have long dreamed of equal, enforceable rights for all in my state. Tonight's historic vote is a huge step forward for all Ohioans, and the result of years of hard work by crime victim advocates. We thank Dr. Henry Nicholas, Marsy's brother, for finally bringing equal rights for crime victims to our state."

- Cathy Harper Lee, director of the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center

Issue 2

The Associated Press has projected Issue 2 will be rejected.

Issue 2 would mandate that pharmaceutical companies would not be able to charge more than that to recipients of state insurance, like state employees and those on Medicaid.

But it's not that simple.

The 64% of Ohioans who are on private insurance could also be impacted.

Statement from No on Issue 2 Campaign:

"Today, Ohio voters delivered a loud and clear message that Issue 2 was a deceptive and seriously flawed proposal. A large majority of Ohio voters concluded Issue 2 wouldn't have solved any problems; it would have made things worse.



"Issue 2 was unworkable at its core. Adoption of Issue 2 would have increased bureaucracy and raised costs for Ohio Medicaid and other state agencies that provide prescription drugs to Ohioans. And passage would have led to health care cost increases for the two thirds of Ohioans who are not covered by state programs—including military veterans using VA benefits, those on Medicare and families with private or employer-based insurance.



"At least two dozen Ohio newspapers which closely examined Issue 2 recommended a no vote.



"More than 80 respected non-partisan organizations, including the state's leading associations of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospitals and veterans, lined up together to oppose Issue 2.



"These trusted leaders who best understood the potential harms of Issue 2 were active and visible in our campaign, and they helped persuade their fellow Ohioans to cast a no vote on today's ballot.



"As the saying goes, what sounds too good to be true usually is. Indeed, Issue 2 was wrong for patients and wrong for taxpayers. Issue 2 would not have lowered drug prices or saved the state money, as proponents repeatedly promised, without foundation.



"That's why Ohio voters rejected the unsubstantiated claims made by Issue 2 sponsors and voted decisively to say No to Issue 2."

