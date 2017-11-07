Geauga County sheriffs, DEA take down multi-million dollar marijuana operation

Geauga County Sheriff's Office deputies and DEA agents raided a Thompson Township residence on Tuesday, and in the process, executed one of the largest marijuana busts ever in Northeast Ohio, according to the Geauga Maple Leaf.

Authorities removed 1,100 indoor marijuana plants valued at $5 million from the property, located at 7071 Ledge Rd.

Police also seized marijuana cultivation equipment and about $40,000 in cash.

Two men and a woman were taken in to custody.

According to Geauga County Auditor's Office property records, James L. Nagy, of Willoughby, owns the property.

