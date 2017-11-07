2 ex-postal workers sentenced to prison for stealing marijuana from mail and selling the drugs

2 ex-postal workers were sentenced to prison for stealing marijuana from mail and selling the drugs.

The Department of Justice said the employees stole packages containing marijuana from the U.S. mail and sold those packages.

Rabith Kairouz, 29, Akron, was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Scott Gay, 33, Canton, was sentenced to six months incarceration, he will follow that with six months of house arrest.

Corey Turnbull, 26, Ravenna, was sentenced to probation.

Anton D. Easter, 27, Akron, will be sentenced next month.

According to the news release from the DOJ Kairous, Gay and Turnbull worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

Investigators said Kairouz and Turnbull worked as the supervisor at the Five Points station in Akron while Gay was a manager at the North Hill Station.

The Department of Justice said they intercepted drug parcels at post offices in Akron, authorities said they removed marijuana contained inside, sold the marijuana to Easter and shared the profits.

The DOJ said this took place between February and May.

Investigators said Kairouz had a kilogram of methamphetamine that he stole from the mail.

