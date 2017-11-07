Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson wins historic fourth term

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson addresses the public and media after winning the city's mayoral race on Tuesday. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will lead the city for at least another four years.

Frank Jackson: 34,912 (59%)

34,912 (59%) Zack Reed: 23,840 (41%)

Jackson, 71, with an incumbent edge and a $580,000 campaign war chest, secured his fourth straight term -- a feat no other prior Cleveland city leader had ever achieved.

"We do have a bright and a good future, but the work is not done," said Jackson during his victory speech. "We're moving in the right direction...and my next four years will be to continue that work."

Jackson has served as Cleveland's mayor since January 2006.

"The voters of the City of Cleveland spoke, and they want to continue down the path we've been going down for the last 12 years," said Reed, after conceding to Jackson.

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed, who spent roughly $145,000 on his campaign bid, built his platform on public safety, promising to hire 400 new police officers to patrol Cleveland's streets.

Jackson stressed the value of education, but also has garnered popularity among constituents with millions of dollars in business development, which has attracted thousands of people to rent and purchase downtown living and business spaces.

Click here for more election results in races across Northeast Ohio.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.