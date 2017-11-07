Cleveland Police: 40-year-old man dies after being shot in the head

Cleveland's 104th homicide occurred Tuesday night after a 40-year-old man was shot in the head on the city's east side.

The man was rushed to University Hospitals and later died, according to Cleveland police.

The fatal shooting occurred at East 128th Street and Abell Avenue.

Police are investigating, and have not yet released the identity of the man.

In 2016, 136 homicides were reported in Cleveland.

Last week, it was announced that Cleveland had the nation's fifth highest murder rate, per capita.

Here are the homicide numbers over the last decade:

2007: 134

2008: 102

2009: 120

2010: 72

2011: 75

2012: 99

2013: 88

2014:102

2015: 121

