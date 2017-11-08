Former Cleveland 19 reporter wins Woodmere mayoral race

Ben Holbert, a former WOIO/WUAB TV reporter, will become the mayor of Woodmere in 2018. (Source: WOIO)

Ben Holbert, a former TV reporter who led newscasts in the 90s for WOIO, was elected mayor of Woodmere on Tuesday night.

He ran against Yolanda E. Broadie and Cynthia Samples, and collected 109 votes to win the race.

Do you recognize Holbert from his days at the station?

