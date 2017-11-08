Ohio safely disposes of 35,000 pounds of prescription drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say Ohioans turned in more than 35,000 pounds (15,876 kilograms) of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs last month during the most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event promoted by the Drug Enforcement Administration is intended to help residents safely dispose of opioids and other potentially harmful medicines that could be abused.

Officials say the DEA and local law enforcement partners collected over 912,000 pounds (413,676 kilograms) of medications nationwide in the latest event. It says that's about 6 tons more than was collected at a similar event in the spring.

Officials say the DEA has collected more than 9 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of prescription drugs through these efforts around the country since 2010.

