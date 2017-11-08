Secretary of State reports less than 30 percent voter turnout in Ohio

Statistics show that 100 percent of Ohio precincts have reported results, with less than 30 percent voter turnout in the state.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that 2,361,029 ballots were cast in Ohio.

#Ohio #ElectionDay Update: 100% precincts now reporting w/unofficial results showing 29.86% turnout & 2,361,029 ballots cast. Breakdown of State Issues 1 & 2 results at https://t.co/z5W6fv6Zs9 — Ohio SOS Jon Husted (@OhioSOSHusted) November 8, 2017

To compare, there are 7,906,818 registered Ohio voters.

The 2017 general election turnout in Ohio was the lowest since 2013 when only 26.97 percent of voters cast a ballot.

Nov. 8, 2016 - 71.33 turnout percentage

Nov. 3, 2015 - 43.24 turnout percentage

Nov. 4, 2014 - 40.65 turnout percentage

Nov. 5, 2013 - 26.97 turnout percentage

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.