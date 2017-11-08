3 Cleveland police officers injured while attempting to stop armed carjackers

The cop was taken to the hospital with minor injuries (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police and EMS confirmed that three officers were taken to the hospital after trying to stop a stolen vehicle driven by an aggravated robbery suspect.

Police said five males were involved in the aggravated robbery of a 2011 Toyota Sienna late Tuesday night.

The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the city's west side.

A chase ensued and ended in Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

According to a police report, officers found Nayvonne Wilson hiding underneath a car in a nearby back yard.

Another suspect doubled back, jumped in the minivan -- and when he noticed a police officer with his gun drawn standing at the side passenger door of the vehicle -- he put the minivan in gear and started driving away.

The officer was knocked down and dragged about five feet.

Police later found the vehicle in a back yard on another street blocks away.

Police came back to the gas station today gathering info as they search for at least four other suspects.

Paramedics say all three officers were taken to St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries, then released.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.