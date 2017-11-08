Ohio voters reject Issue 2, battle over prescription drug prices

Registered voters in Ohio rejected Issue 2 on Tuesday's general election, which would have required residents to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

2017 Election Results

An overwhelming 79.28 percent of votes rejected the ballot issue, or 1,816,074 voters.

Supporters and opponents of the Drug Price Relief Act spent more than $65 million toward Issue 2 ads, making it the most expensive ballot campaign in state history.

Vote "yes" on Issue 2? The state of Ohio runs a number of insurance plans itself. Proponents say the state could save money if it gets the same discount as the VA.

Vote "no" on Issue 2? Opponents of Issue 2 are being funded by major pharmaceutical companies. The problem is the unknowns. Will the drug companies negotiate with the state of Ohio? If they do negotiate, will they pass that cost on to those who have private insurance? Would they stop negotiating with the VA?

