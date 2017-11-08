Election Day 2017: Complete results in Northeast Ohio

Just under 30 percent of registered Ohio voters showed up to the polls for Tuesday's general election, voting on several key issues including two state issues and a heated mayoral race in Cleveland.

Voters approved Issue 1, or "Marsy's Law," for expanding crime victims' rights, and rejected Issue 2 for prescription drug prices.

The state results are available on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

For local and county races and ballot issues, click below for results from the Board of Elections:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.