Voters cast ballots for change in several Northeast Ohio communities

Results from Tuesday's general election show that voters in many communities were in the mood for change.

Nowhere was that more evident than in Beachwood, where long-time Mayor Merle Gordon was voted out. Gordon’s high salary and lavish expenditures from his city-paid expense account had become issues of concern to many in recent months.

In Brook Park, Mayor Tom Coyne lost to former Council President Mike Gamella. Here too, change was the story of the election. Current Council President Jim Astorino, who frequently feuded with Coyne, was also defeated, as was Councilman Tom Troyer. Troyer recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after police say he interfered with their efforts to break up a loud neighborhood party in the summer of 2016.

Olmsted Falls Mayor Ann Marie Donegan, who had a tenuous tenure, was defeated. She recently sued the city over her arrest in a domestic case involving her young son, and was awarded a $450,000 settlement from her own city after claiming the case was politically motivated by the former police chief.

Lyndhurst Municipal Judge Mary Kaye Bozza was defeated by political newcomer Dominic Coletta.

Cleveland City Council saw a fair share of incumbents being defeated. Members TJ Dow, Tyrell Pruitt, and Brian Cummins all lost their seats.

In Shelby, Law Director Gordon Eyster’s bid for Municipal Judge was soundly turned back by voters by a four-to-one margin. Eyster recently was charged in connection with a crash involving him and his motorcycle. He faces charges of drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control his motorcycle.

