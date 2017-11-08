Issue 1 approved by Ohio voters, expands crime victim rights

Ohio voters checked "yes" for Issue 1, a measure that will expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings.

Issue 1, or Marsy's Law will establish constitutional rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified of the escape or release of the offender.

The law was passed by an astounding 82.59 percent of votes, or 1,895,540 Ohio voters.

Proponents said approval will strengthen laws that have failed to fully protect the rights of crime victims, while opponents argue that implementing these new protections will be expensive.

The law was named after Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

