Former teacher receives probation for stealing nearly $20,000 from Springfield union fund

William Burket was sentenced to probation for stealing. (Source: WOIO)

Springfield Local Schools teacher William Burket was sentenced to two years probation Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to stealing approximately $18,000 from a local teacher's union.

Burket pleaded guilty to grand theft, forgery, and tampering with records. He stole money from the Springfield Local Association of Classroom Teacher's Union.

Burket, who taught social studies at Springfield High School, resigned from his position effective Feb. 2017. Burket's lawyer said the former teacher has made restitution.

"I just made bad judgment and that's exactly what I said in court," Burket said.

The judge also ordered him to community service and he must write a letter to the union to express his sorrow.

The crime cost Burket an $80,000 a year job.

