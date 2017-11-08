Arctic blast, possible flurries hitting Northeast Ohio on Friday

Snow accumulation in Northeast Ohio could arrive by the end of the week, primarily in the snow belt, and the first arctic blast of the season is likely coming Friday.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Here we go! The end of the work week will bring our first shot for accumulating (minor) snowfall. (Do your homework. You're still going to school.) This won't be anything major, but it is a sign of the times.

We'll begin the day Thursday on a dry note. However, clouds will thicken up as our cold front approaches. A little light rain will start to develop by the late-afternoon hours. Rain may mix with snow as temperatures fall after sunset. Moisture is pretty limited with this front; so again, we're not anticipating anything major.

We may change to all snow on Thursday night, as lake effect conditions improve. Accumulations will be very light, on the order of ½ in. or less for most of us.

However, we do expect the lake effect to continue into Friday in the snow belt. Snow belt folks could pick up a trace to 2". (Isolated higher totals to 3" are possible out east.)