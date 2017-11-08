Noodlecat at Crocker Park announces opening date after moving from downtown Cleveland

Noodlecat in Westlake is slated to open Nov. 13. (Source: Facebook)

Noodlecat, Chef Jonathan Sawyer's fast-casual ramen concept, will open Nov. 13 at Crocker Park.

The Japenese-inspired restaurant is located at 186 Union St. in Westlake. The restaurant is currently accepting applications for a variety of jobs.

The menu is not available yet on the restaurant's website, but Sawyer previously said the new location will offer breakfast options, new lunch and dinner options and kids dishes.

Sawyer announced he was closing the original location on Aug. 12 on Euclid Avenue.

Days after Noodlecat closed in Cleveland, Otani Noodle announced it's moving into the downtown space.

As of Oct. 24, the opening date is still listed as "soon."

Otani Noodle already has a restaurant on the east side of Cleveland.

Otani has already been dishing out ramen in Uptown since June 2016.

Otani Japanese Restaurant was Cleveland's first sushi bar that opened in 1978 in Mayfield Heights.

Check out the menu here.

