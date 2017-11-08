Is Black Friday dying? No, but it is changing

Every year retailers try to stay one step ahead of your spending and it's important for them to understand how Black Friday is changing.

According to a new survey by RetailMeNot.com, a shopping and coupon website, Black Friday has expanded well before, and well beyond, just one day of shopping.

"More and more we are seeing a shift to a weekend of savings, where consumers take advantage of deals starting on Black Friday and all the way through to Cyber Monday," according to a news release for the site.

Here are some intriguing facts that outline holiday spending habits:

68 percent of consumers will spend money on holiday shopping from Black Friday through Cyber Monday

Shoppers plan to spend an average of $743 across Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend

Last year shoppers spent $505 on average on the Black Friday weekend

51 percent of consumers will do most of their shopping online during Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend

To see that 51 percent of people plan to do most of their shopping online represents a continued shift away from "big box stores." But keep in mind a lot of the big box stores are staying competitive with online sales.

