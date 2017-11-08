Bet you didn't know Ohio has a Christmas Cave that is free to visit (video)

MINFORD, Ohio -- The Christmas Cave is celebrating the holiday for its second annual year with a self-guided light display tour in a cave in Minford, Ohio.
The display put on by White Gravel Mines is at 4007 White Gravel McDaniel Road. Minford is almost four hours south of Cleveland.
The walking tour displays the historical moments surrounding the birth of Jesus.
The cave boasts 16 biblical scenes underground; three nativity exhibits; two tunnels of Christmas lights; and an outdoor light display.
Admission is free, but The Christmas Cave asks for $2 to park. (It's $5 for passenger vans or buses.)
The cave is open from 4 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday between Black Friday and Christmas (Nov. 24, 25 and Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23).
The display is not handicap accessible.
Strollers are allowed.
