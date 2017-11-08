Stir Crazy at Legacy Village closes

Stir Crazy, a Pan-Asian chain with design-your-own stir-fries, closed at Legacy Village Oct. 21.

Stir Crazy did not share a reason for closing on Facebook.

It was the only location in Ohio. The nearest location is now in Michigan.

A post shared by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill (@stircrazylegacyvillage) on Aug 5, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

The 25,000-square-foot restaurant had mixed reviews on Yelp!

Many applauded the concept and enjoyed the location in Lyndhurst near shopping, but others complained about dirty conditions and poor service.

Dining options at Legacy Village now include Bar Louie, Brio, California Pizza Kitchen, Chipotle, Granite City, The Melting Pot, The Capital Grille and The Cheesecake Factory.

Other purveyors include Starbucks and a cookie and macaron store.