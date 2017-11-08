Stir Crazy at Legacy Village closes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Stir Crazy at Legacy Village closes

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Connect
LYNDHURST, OH (WOIO) -

Stir Crazy, a Pan-Asian chain with design-your-own stir-fries, closed at Legacy Village Oct. 21. 

Stir Crazy did not share a reason for closing on Facebook. 

It was the only location in Ohio. The nearest location is now in Michigan

The 25,000-square-foot restaurant had mixed reviews on Yelp! 

Many applauded the concept and enjoyed the location in Lyndhurst near shopping, but others complained about dirty conditions and poor service. 

Dining options at Legacy Village now include Bar Louie, Brio, California Pizza Kitchen, Chipotle, Granite City, The Melting Pot, The Capital Grille and The Cheesecake Factory.

Other purveyors include Starbucks and a cookie and macaron store. 

Powered by Frankly