Josh Gordon is back in Berea: 'I'm feeling great'

Suspended Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Josh Gordon is back with the team.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated earlier this month by the NFL after being suspended multiple times for testing positive for marijuana and other drugs.

"I know I have the support in place outside and inside the building. My life is just in a conducive space where I need to be for me, psychologically, physically. It's all coming together. Right now at this point in my life, I'm feeling well, I'm feeling great," said Gordon.

Gordon hasn't played since the 2014 season. He's excited to be back.

"Grateful for the opportunity more than anything," said Gordon.

This is a conditional reinstatement. That means Gordon can immediately join the team for meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts.

The former Pro Bowler will have to comply with requirements and can begin practicing with the team on Nov. 20.

