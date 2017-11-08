TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: I-77 southbound at US-62 is back open

The accident has been cleared and the highway is open. (Source ODOT)

***Update 5:23 p.m. 11/8/17***

The accident has been cleared and the highway is open.

***ORIGINAL***



An overturned semi-truck has closed the highway at Interstate 77 southbound at US-62.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Whipple Avenue.

There are no reported injuries at this time, the highway is expected to be closed for several hours while crews clean up the truck's load that spilled on the road.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Drivers are being detoured onto US 62 East.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved.