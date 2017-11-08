Akron Police 'No-Shave November' raises nearly $5,000 in one week

They will grow beards and goatees all month to raise funds. (Source: Akron Police)

Officers are growing out their beards to raise money for crime victims. (Source: Akron Police)

Members of the Akron Police Department are growing out their beards for "No-Shave November" and raising money for crime victims.

It's been a week since they started, and so far, officers have raised $4,880 that will go to the Victim Assistance Program of Summit County.

The program provides crisis intervention, court advocacy and trauma therapy to nearly 6,500 victims of crime every year.

No-Shave November is a way to raise money for charity during the holiday season. The original purpose for the program was to raise awareness and money for cancer patients and cancer prevention research.

Other local departments are participating in similar programs. The Summit County Sheriff's Office is raising money for the American Cancer Society, and Kent Police Department is raising money for the Movember Foundation.

