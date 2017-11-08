Police looking for man accused of robbing a Subway in Cleveland

Police said the victim opened the register and the suspect took the money and the phones. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is asking the public for help to assist them in identifying a man accused of robbing a Subway on Clark Avenue.

Police said on Nov. 6 the suspect walked into the restaurant wearing a mask while carrying a black handgun.

Investigators said the suspect walked around the counter and pointed the gun at Subway employees.

Authorities said the suspect told the employees to put their phones on the counter and to open the safe.

Police said the victim opened the register and the suspect took the money and the phones and left.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the crime should call 216-623-5218.

You can also email Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

