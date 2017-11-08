Suspect indicted for murder of Strongsville teacher

Jeffrey Scullin Jr. has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for the murder of a Strongsville teacher.

His arraignment will be on Nov. 14.

Court documents reveal the blood of a Strongsville middle school teacher who was murdered was found on a knife in her daughter’s fiance’s truck.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found shot and stabbed to death on Oct. 23. Her daughter’s fiancé, Jeffrey Scullin, Jr.,20, was arrested for her murder eight days later.

Scullin's DNA was found on the handle of a "large tactical knife" that was found under some items in the backseat of his truck on the day of the murder, Pleskovic’s blood was found on the knife’s blade, according to court documents. Documents also state that officers found red staining on the passenger side door of the truck that tested positive for blood.

Scullin was in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to face charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and making false alarms.

Documents state that the making false alarms charge stems from a 911 call that Scullin made on October 19, that alleged someone had tried to break in to the family home.

The documents state that on October 23, Scullin, and Pleskovic’s husband, ate dinner at the Strongsville Applebee’s, where Pleskovic’s daughter worked. The two men then went back to the family home and called 911 stating that Pleskovic was unresponsive.

On the initial 911 call Pleskovic’s husband Bruce made, he told the dispatcher that his wife texted him to meet at the Brew Kettle Restaurant in Strongsville at 4:25 the afternoon she died. He said he hadn’t heard from her since then.

Judge Michael Donnelly set Scullin's bond at $1 million.

He was living with the Pleskovics, his fiancee's parents, at their Strongsville home on Blazing Star Drive.

The 6th-grade teacher's body was found just days before Scullin and her daughter were supposed to be married. Scullin also served as a pallbearer at her funeral.

Both Scullin and Pleskovic's husband called 911 and told emergency dispatcher they had just arrived home and found the woman's body surrounded by blood.

Investigators have not stated a motive in Pleskovic's death.

The last homicide in the city of Strongsville was in 1999.

