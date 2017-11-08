Wellington arson: Buildings razed but impacted business owners forge on

Wellington Police are still on the hunt for suspected arsonists following several suspicious blazes. (Source: WOIO)

It's been nearly two months since the buildings in downtown Wellington went up in flames.

Crews are now working to clear the rubble.

Meanwhile, business owners are trying to get back to normal.

What the fire didn't destroy is now being cleared by heavy machinery.

On Sept. 16, three businesses on the corner of Main and Depot in the small Lorain County town were intentionally set on fire.

“It is, it's sad. You know in the back of your mind stuff was still in there that, but it is just stuff,” said Salon Image owner Jaime Leiby.

Leiby's salon sat on the corner, but for now they have found a space just down the street.

“Pretty good. It's a little tiny. We're making it work,” she said.

She still considers herself lucky.

“We only had to cancel a week's worth of people and we just stayed later the next week and made them all up,” Leiby said.

Now she has to watch as what was left of her salon gets torn down.

“We've walked down and talked to them and said: 'If you can find this in there, can you please just set it out?'” Leiby said.

Police in Wellington are investigating six fires since December, including the salon fire.

All are suspicious. While a lot of talk goes on inside the salon, no one knows exactly what happened.

Leiby explains she's just proud of her team, and how quickly they picked up the pieces.

“We really did that in less than a week, that's crazy,” Leiby said.

The police chief told Cleveland 19 that they still haven't made any arrests, and is asking anyone with information about the fires to call Wellington Police at 440-647-2244.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.