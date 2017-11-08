Friends of murder victim fundraising to dedicate memorial in her honor

Friends of a girl murdered in her family’s home are raising money to dedicate a bench swing in her honor on Kent State's campus.

Taylor Pifer, her sister Kylie and their mom, Suzanne Taylor, were found murdered in their North Royalton home in June.

A family friend, George Brinkman, has been charged with their murders.

His trial is scheduled for next year.

About five months after the murders, a group of her friends, including Erica Mohler, are trying to raise $5,000 to have a bench swing dedicated in her honor.

“I felt that maybe it would be really amazing to have something on campus in her memory where people can go. Something nice where people can go to remember her when they're missing her,” Mohler said.

The bench swing is just feet from the university’s fashion school, where Taylor would have started her senior year in August.

“She spent basically every single day - hours on end - making and designing clothing and she was really, really good at it,” Mohler said. “Fashion was my passion, she was supposed to make my wedding dress one day.”

Mohler and her friends are raising the funds to dedicate the swing through the Kent State Giving Tuesday initiative, which means that now through Nov. 27, the university will donate an additional $500 to the fund for every 15 people who donate $25 or more.

Any additional funds will go to fund scholarships for fashion students at Kent State.

“It's about a student who was special to us here, and it connects to fashion, and it connects to her friends, and it goes all the way through campus, so to have something like this -- it's meaningful to so many people, and it's also personal on a special level to her family and all of her friends,” Leigh Greenfelder said, the Assistant Vice President of Advancement Communications at Kent State. “It's really heartbreaking for the community to know that these things are going on, but the pool, the ripple effect of losing a student like that is deep, and it's hard for students to understand, and it's tough on faculty and staff, and so we're just really happy that there's something we can do here to celebrate her and to think about her and to leave kind of a lasting impression of her on campus here. Her name will always be here and we can all think of her.”

“There's just so much evil, and she was just such a kind person that maybe even something as simple as a swing in memory of her we can try to counteract that evil, and at least make some good in a part of the world,” Mohler said.

To donate click this link.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.