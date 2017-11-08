Teen brothers die in fiery crash in Ashtabula County

Two teenage brothers died in a fiery crash Wednesday morning in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in Rome Township on State Route 45 when two cars traveling opposite directions hit each other head-on.

The driver, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, and his brother, Jacob, 18, both of Rome, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The brothers were headed to Grand Valley High School when the fatal crash occurred.

An initial investigation shows Mulhauser was driving southbound when he crossed the center line and struck a large van driven by Laraime J. Corlew, 32, of Jefferson, Ohio.

The Mulhauser family spent Wednesday at home, surrounded by family and close friends of the brothers.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of the brothers. The goal is to raise $10,000 toward funeral expenses.

