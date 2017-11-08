Massillon man arrested for attempted murder

A Massillon man was arrested for attempted murder on Nov. 7.

The Perry Township Police Department said investigators responded to a shooting on the 3400 block of Lincoln Way East.

Investigators said there were two trucks that drove up to a business.

Authorities said one of the trucks entered the drive-thru of the business.

Police said as the truck was pulling out of the business the driver was confronted by the driver of the other truck.

Investigators said a short verbal exchange took place followed by gunfire.

Authorities said the two trucks fled the area.

Police said the victim fled the scene and he was located at the Aultman Hospital where he drove himself to get medical treatment.

Later in the day authorities arrested Juan Benito Caro-Silva.

He was charged with:

Attempted Murder (Felony 1)

Felonious Assault (Felony 2)

Carrying Concealed Weapons (Felony 4)

