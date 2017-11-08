New study links alcohol to several forms of cancer

From socializing to stress relief, there are countless reasons why people drink alcohol.

A new study may make you think twice before ordering your next round.

For the first time ever, researchers are blaming certain cancers on the amount of alcohol you consume.

"The alcohol itself is broken down into a product itself called acetaldehyde, and this is directly toxic to the areas in the head and neck as well as to the esophagus," said University Hospitals Dr. Roy Buchinsky.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology published the study.

It links drinking to mouth, neck, esophageal, voice box, liver, breast and colorectal cancers.

The more you drink, the higher your risk.

"It's not just tiny little numbers, these are significant numbers and a woman that has a risk factor for breast cancer, and you add this to an additional five percent to nine percent, it all adds up," said Buchinsky.

That doesn't mean you can't drink at all, you just have to be smart.

The CDC recommends a glass of alcohol a day for women and two glasses for men.

"It is OK to socialize. It is OK to have a glass of alcohol because there are still some cardiac benefits, but unfortunately once you go beyond that limit of moderation it can certainly turn into negative side effects as well," said Buchinsky.

The study blames alcohol on more than five percent of cancers and cancer deaths.

