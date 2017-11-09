Tornadoes, thunderstorms, and snow: All in a week's weather in Northeast Ohio

Cleveland 19's Meteorologist Jon Loufman was right. The most erratic weather in Northeast Ohio tends to arrive in early November.

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman: The most volatile week in Northeast Ohio weather history is Nov. 6-12

This week's weather backs that claim.

A band of severe weather moved swiftly across Northeast Ohio late Sunday night, producing more than a dozen tornadoes.

The storms and tornadoes left thousands of local residents without power for days, and destroyed homes and toppled trees and power poles in the path.

Less than a week later, Northeast Ohio is expected to see the first accumulating snowfall of the season overnight Thursday and into Friday.

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

"We are expecting areas of lake effect snow overnight into tomorrow morning. East siders will have the best chance for seeing accumulating snowfall. Accumulations will be very light for most of us, on the order of a trace to ½ inch. Where bands are more persistent (mainly in the snow belt), we could pick up a little more snowfall. Lake effect will continue into Friday (mainly in the snow belt). Storm total accumulations in more persistent bands may reach 3 inches."

Here are a few examples of the most significant Northeast Ohio weather events in that time span:

Nov. 6, 2005: Severe thunderstorm winds gusting to 64 miles per hour along with one inch diameter hail pummel the Sandusky Yacht Club damaging boats and ripping them from their moorings amid numerous reports of nearby downed trees, limbs and power lines. This was part of a storm system that, just to our west in Indiana, included an F3 tornado that left 23 dead.

Nov. 7, 1913: First night of the Great Lakes storm with hurricane force winds that sunk 32 ships and took the lives of 235. This storm was a slowpoke arriving in Cleveland on the morning of Nov. 9 with a wind gust of 74 miles per hour and leaving in the wake, 17.4 inches of snow.

Nov. 9, 1996: First of four consecutive days of snow that left Chardon buried under 69 inches of snow. Shaker Heights received 50 inches and North Royalton saw 25 inches.

Nov. 10, 1975: The Edmund Fitzgerald and its crew of 29 vanished during a storm on Lake Superior.

Nov. 10, 1998: Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour knocked the mid-section of cars in a train off the tracks above Sandusky Bay and into the water below.

