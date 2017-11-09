Medical examiner identifies Fairview Park woman killed in fire

An 88-year-old woman died after being pulled from a burning home Thursday morning in Fairview Park. The woman's pet dog and cat also did not survive the fire.

Jeanne Hall was pronounced dead in the emergency room at Fairview Hospital.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Parkview Lane.

According to the Fairview Park fire chief, the first firefighters at the scene arrived to heavy fire and smoke showing from the house.

Hall was found in the kitchen and was pulled from the home by firefighters.

Investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom, but have not determined the cause of the fire, which was declared under control just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters from the Lakewood, Westlake, Rocky River, and other local fire departments provided mutual assistance to Fairview Park.

