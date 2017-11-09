Hundreds of 'snowfighters' prep for season's first snow

The threat for the season's first snowfall is here, which means more snowplows will be on the road.

Snowfall is expected to accumulate in Northeast Ohio beginning Thursday night and into Friday.

Even though the trucks haven't treated or plowed roads yet this season, the professionals have been preparing for snowfall for months.

State, local, and contracted road crews have started test runs on snow routes and stocking equipment, such as salt and road fluids.

Reliable Snow Plowing, a local plowing contractor out of Northeast Ohio is readying hundreds of "snowfighters" for the winter weather. The workers consist of plow truck drivers, shovelers, and more.

