Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber named best AL pitcher by MLBPA

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber was named "Outstanding AL Pitcher" at the 2017 Players Choice Awards.

Kluber beat out fellow American League starters Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox and Luis Severino of the New York Yankees.

"Klubot" finished the season with an 18-4 record and an MLB-leading 2.25 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The 2017 Players Choice Awards ceremony was held Wednesday night.

Next up, Kluber will find out if he will be awarded the MLB Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

