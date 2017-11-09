Driver accused in hit-and-run turns herself in; young girl remai - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Driver accused in hit-and-run turns herself in; young girl remains hospitalized

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

A woman accused of leaving the scene of a crash Thursday morning has turned herself in. 

Euclid police are investigating the crash, involving a vehicle that struck a little girl.

The crash happened near the intersection of Babbitt Road and East 237th Street in Euclid at 7 a.m.

Euclid police say the child is an elementary school student.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

So far no charges have been filed.

