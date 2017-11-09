First snowfalls in Cleveland since 1997

Data compiled from the National Weather Service shows that the season's first measurable snow, defined as 0.1 inch or more, is arriving right on time.

NWS statistics show that the average first snowfall in Cleveland arrives Nov. 10, which if this week's forecast is correct, the majority of the snow from this weather pattern will accumulate on Friday, Nov. 10.

Much of the Great Lakes region, Ohio Valley, and other midwest regions average the first snowfall in November, so snow this early is not unusual.

Meteorologist Samantha Roberts takes a look at first snowfall in Cleveland, including trace amounts:

"10 out of the last 20 years, we had our first measurable snow at Hopkins in November. 9 out of the last 20 years, we had our first measurable snow at Hopkins in October. One year (2000), it was in September. WOW! I would still think early/mid November is a good "average" first snowfall date for us, especially if we go above trace amounts."

