Canton man found gunned down in backyard

Canton police are investigating a fatal shooting that resulted in a man's death Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of 31st Street NE in Canton just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police discovered Jimmy Longshore, 27, of Canton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home.

Longshore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the homicide and have not named any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department.

