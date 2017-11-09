Man accused of raping, killing 13-month-old extradited back to OH

A suspect accused of raping and kidnapping a 13-month-old girl on Oct. 7 is now back in Ohio, after being indicted in the child's death.

Joshua Gurto has been extradited from Pennsylvania and is now sitting in the Ashtabula County Jail.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said Thursday that Gurto could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's daughter, Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

Gurto also faces rape, felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh, on Oct. 27 after nearly a month on the run.

Police in Pennsylvania captured Gurto in a Sheetz gas station parking lot at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Investigators believe that he spent 20 days hitchhiking and camping in the woods.

Conneaut police say Sereniti was in cardiac arrest when she was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

She died several hours later of blunt force trauma to her head, according to the coroner.

Gurto's next court date has not been set.

