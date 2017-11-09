Age progression image of missing Parma woman released

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has made another attempt to track down a Parma woman who has been missing for two decades.

The effort is part of an announcement by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Missing Persons Unit that their office can now create age-progression photographs in missing persons cases.

The first age-progression image is of Elaine Johnson.

Johnson, who disappeared from Parma in 1990, would be 68 years old today.

She was 41 at the time of her disappearance and was last known to be at her home in the 5900 block of Stumph Road on Nov. 22, 1990.

Johnson's money, credit cards, and identification were found inside of her apartment, but her keys were missing.

Her car was found in the apartment complex's parking lot, and her clothing items were in the complex's laundry room where her storage locker was open.

"By creating age-progression photographs, the goal is to bring older missing persons cases back into the public eye to generate new tips on a person's whereabouts or disappearance," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "The hope is that someone will recognize a photo, and we'll find that missing person safe and sound, but if foul play is involved, we hope the new attention to these cases will convince those with information that it is time to come forward."

Anyone with information on Elaine Johnson's disappearance or whereabouts should contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or Det. Joseph Duganier at 440-887-7337.

