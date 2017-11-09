Mass held to remember victims of the Texas church shooting

Bishop Nelson Perez offered a special Mass for Peace and Healing Thursday in the wake of recent violence at a church in Texas.

The mass began at noon at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

Organizers say the event presents an opportunity for people to gather as a community and pray for an end to the senseless violence we face everyday.

The Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland, released the following statement regarding the shooting incident at a church service in Sutherland Springs, Texas:

"Once again we are shocked and heartbroken at the latest incident in our country of senseless gun violence, this time at a house of worship, a place of prayer and peace.

I ask the faithful of the diocese and all people of goodwill to join me in prayer asking our most merciful and compassionate God for healing for those injured, His loving care for those who have died, and comfort and consolation for their families.

As we try to comprehend this horrific incident, we recall the words of Saint Pope John Paul II who implored us to reject a culture of death and embrace a culture of life.

May the Lord of life send us His Spirit that peace and love will prevail among all people always and everywhere."

