Massillon girl, 9, dies in house fire

A nine-year-old girl has died from her injuries suffered in a house fire earlier this week.

Aniyah Johnson was trapped inside an upstairs bathroom when her home on 15 Street SE caught fire early Monday.

Massillon firefighters and police used ladders to reach the second floor and cut through a wall to pull her out.

Johnson was rushed to Akron Children's Hospital, where she died late Tuesday.

Her mom, uncle and baby brother escaped safely.

Firefighters say cooking left unattended on the stove caused the fire.

Damage is estimated at more than $40,000.

