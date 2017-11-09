Police identify man killed after being hit by a car in Painesville

Police said around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 officers were called to a crash around 104th East Erie Street. (Source WOIO)

The Painesville Police Department has identified the man who was killed and hit by a car on Monday night.

Investigators said 18-year-old Austin Holt was struck in the road.

Holt was transported to TriPoint Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

