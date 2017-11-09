What is Carl Monday's birth name?

It's Carl Monday.

OK, OK ... but keep reading because Monday wasn't born with that last name.

As you may have guessed, it's not our chief investigator's birth name.

Changing names for television, radio or for those who are in film is a pretty common practice. (In fact, several of our on-air journalists have different names on TV.)

Monday was originally born Carl Stylinski.

Yep, the Polish boy from 65th Street and Fleet Avenue had a very European last name until 1972.

When Monday was at Kent State University he said he needed to come up with a deejay name for his first show. He recognized Stylinski doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

"The guys at the dorm kicked around some ideas," Monday said. "One was Alexander Mundy, a character on the then TV show It Takes a Thief, starring Robert Wagner."

Monday explained that a Carl Alexander already existed in the market, so he said he picked Mundy -- which of course morphed into Monday.

"And there you have it," said Monday.

In 1972, Monday took the steps to make his pseudonym official and legally changed it.

