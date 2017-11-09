John Glenn's Ohio birthplace places historic marker

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio birthplace of John Glenn is celebrating its place in history with a historic marker commemorating the astronaut and U.S. senator who died last year.

Officials in Cambridge unveiled the marker Thursday. Glenn was born there on July 18, 1921.

The mayor, officials at the local convention and visitors' bureau and a graduate student researching Glenn collaborated on the project. It's part of increased efforts to honor Glenn's legacy since his death at age 95.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth and served 24 years as a Democrat in the Senate.

An effort had failed to have his Cambridge home listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Officials said the National Park Service considered his home in nearby New Concord, beginning at age 2, "most suitable."

