Here's how dressing room mirrors trick women into buying more

Do you ever wonder why the clothes you buy look better in the store? Blame it on the mirrors.

There are some tricks retailers are using to manipulate what customers see when trying on clothes.

Experts like shopping scientist Paco Underhill call them "skinny mirrors."



"You can subtly adjust a mirror to make, if you are a size 10, to make you look like a size 8. It's a matter of the curvature of the glass," said author Paco Underhill.

Underhill said tilting is designed to alter our reflection and perception.

"Tilting is one of the tools people use to make sure you look as good as you possibly can," said Underhill.

So, when you get home you should probably try on those items again.

