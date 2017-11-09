Cavaliers vs. Rockets: How to watch, live coverage and streaming - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers vs. Rockets: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-6 on the year. (Source AP Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-6 on the year. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The Cavs are 5-6 on the year.

The Rockets are 8-3 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 28.9 points a game this year while shooting 59.8 percent from the field.

Rockets guard James Harden is averaging 29.5 points a game, 9.7 assists a game while shooting 40.3 percent from behind the arc this season.

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: WTAM

Odds: Rockets -5.5, 205.5 points

