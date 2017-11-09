$800,000-plus in drugs, guns, and cash taken in Stark County bust

The FBI, Canton police and other agencies confiscated $800,000 worth of drugs and 15 weapons from a Massillon home.

Officials say this is the result of a year-long investigation.

Eleven search warrants were executed at the home on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two people (seen in the picture above) were taken into custody, but officials say more arrests are likely.

In addition to the 15 weapons, officials also seized $400,000 in cash, 15 kilos of cocaine, eight pounds of crystal meth, 500 pounds of pot and three vehicles.

FBI agents say the drugs were distributed all over Northeast Ohio.

The FBI, Canton police, Medway Drug Enforcement, Jackson Township police, Louisville police, DEA and ATF also assisted with the investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.