Wickliffe police urge caution, vigilance after string of home invasions

A recent rash of home invasions in the quiet, east side suburbs of Wickliffe and Willowick have put residents and police on alert.

"Since about mid-October we've had three in our city," said Lt. Pat Hengst of the Wickliffe Police.

Hengst is concerned because somebody is hitting homes in the middle of the day.

"They taking jewelry, coins, small electronic devices, flat screen televisions. That kind of stuff," he said.

Thieves slipped into a house on Robert Street through an open window, and took about $1,200 worth of silver coins, cash and loose change.

The burglars were also likely involved in another invasion on Regent Road around the corner.

Mary Hozian didn't know about the robberies in her community until Cleveland 19 News told her.

"I've never heard or seen anything. I'll have to be more aware now," she said.

Mary Hozian has lived in her Wickliffe home for almost 50 years.

"I've been thinking about that anyway, getting an alarm system. So, I think I'm going to have to do it," she said.

Lt. Hengst is urging residents to double check their doors and windows to ensure their locked and bolted, and to keep an eye out around the neighborhood.

"You know who belongs in your neighborhood. You know who doesn't belong in your neighborhood. So, if you see something out of place or you see something that doesn't feel right, you're probably correct. It's probably not right," said Hengst.

Nina Rotondo is aware of the new normal.

"This world is changing and all the neighborhoods are changing with it, so, just have to be protected," she said.

Wickliffe police say the suspects remain at-large.

