Fidget spinners sold at Target contain extremely high levels of lead

A consumer advocacy group announced a fidget spinner sold at Target stores tested positive for high levels of lead.

On Thursday, Cleveland 19 used a lead test -- intended for paint and found at hardware stores -- to test the product.

Target’s website said initially that the specific spinner wasn’t available in stores within 100 miles of Cleveland, but Cleveland 19 checked that and went to two stores – not finding one at the first, but finding the spinner in question at the second store.

The box the gadget was in contained a warning that the spinner was a choking hazard for children under the age of three, but said nothing about lead.

The hardware store test, administered by Cleveland 19, showed the fidget spinner contained lead.

The Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass contained 33,000 parts per billion of lead, according to results of a study released Thursday by the United States Public Interest Research group.

This number is more than 300 times the amount of lead allowed in toys.

While Cleveland 19’s test did not quantify the amount of lead, it clearly showed that lead was present.

But, this particular fidget spinner, isn’t technically a toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, a toy is something that’s designed for children under age 12.

Anything targeted at ages 12 or above isn’t considered a toy, and the fidget spinner in question says right on the packaging that it’s intended for “ages 14+."

However, the popular device is widely used among children under 14.

Target and the company that distributes the spinners, Bulls-i-Toy, both stressed that the spinner is not a toy, and thus doesn’t fall under the CPSC rules.

Neither agency disputed the elevated lead level results.

A statement from a senior communications manager for Target, Jenna Reck, said this, “Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests, and we closely review all product safety claims that are brought to our attention.

The CPSC has specific guidance in place for manufacturers of fidget spinners, which are carried at a variety of retailers.

For more information, consult CPSC guidelines.

Harold Chizick, a spokesperson for Bulls-I-Toys, released this statement, “Safety is one of our top priorities. All of our product[s] are tested and comply with CPSC safety standards.”

Related story:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.